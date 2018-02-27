Ghost WIIL ROCK Milwaukee!

Thursday, May 31st at The Riverside Theater, it’s An Evening with Ghost! Awwww, just AN evening?

Critically acclaimed Swedish doom metal band Ghost is known for their high energy performances and consistent anonymity, performing on stage in robes, masks and (their frontman’s) signature skull make-up.

Ghost’s most recent studio album, Meliora, and its accompanying EP Popestar, elevated the Swedish rock band into the pantheon of the greatest rock bands on earth and resulted in a Grammy® Award for ‘Best Metal Performance’.

Meliora debuted at No. 1 at Independent Retail, No. 2 at Rock, and in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart, selling over a quarter million copies globally. Ghost has racked up legions of adoring fans across the globe.

Here’s the timeframe for getting your tickets…

Pre-Sale: Thurs. 3/01 10AM Start,

Code: WHAMMY (Pre-Sale ends Fri. 3/02, 10PM)

Public On Sale: Saturday 3/03, 10AM