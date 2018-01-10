Get Well Willie!

Willie Nelson is a national treasure, I love me some Willie. Here’s a beautiful song he did with Ray Charles.

Sadly, there’s been some reports recently about his health, most recently at a show in San Diego, here’s the story from KHOU…

Willie Nelson abruptly ended his concert in San Diego this weekend after coughing and experiencing breathing difficulties during the first song of his performance.

The incident was first reported by the San Diego Union Tribune.

According to the newspaper, concert attendants say the 84-year-old music legend left the stage in the midst of concert opener “Whiskey River” and did not return.

Nelson’s publicist told the paper that the icon has either “a bad cold or the flu” and would be returning to Texas to recover.

The representative also confirmed that Nelson would be canceling the remainder of his shows scheduled for January. He was slated to perform in Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and Laughlin, Nevada.

An email explaining the cancellations from Ticketmaster says in part that “[u]nfortunately, due to illness, Willie Nelson’s performance concluded early.”

Nelson’s next scheduled dates begin February 7 in Macon, GA, with seven other performances expected throughout the month. His next Texas performance is planned for April 20.

With my momma being from Texas and my daddy from Tennessee, I was raised on Willie, Wayland, Hank, Merle, and other classic county legends. I think ‘Angels Flying to Close to the Ground’ might be one of the best songs ever written.

Luckily, I’ve been able to see Willie a few times live. Hopefully, I’ll be able to see him a few more times. Got a favorite Willie song? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.