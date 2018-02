I’ll admit it…I haven’t seen any of the movies nominated for best picture this year…

EXCEPT!

GET OUT.

This truly was a unique, edge of your seat thriller. It’s refreshing to see an actual original idea become a blockbuster these days. Ya know, something that’s not a remake/reboot/sequel.

Mr. Jordan Peele decided to take to REDDIT to break down some fan theories on the film. Some of them I could definitely see, some of them are reaches…check it out yourself.