Gǎnxiè zhōngguó! Nǐ tā mā de húndàn!

Thanks to China, we could all be dead next week! They must REALLY be pissed off about these tariffs.

It’s been a good run!

Here’s more about the possible impact zone from this OC space station;

The out-of-control Chinese space station will crash down back to Earth over Easter weekend, experts have said. According to the European Space Agency’s Space Debris Office in Darmstadt, Germany, debris from Tiangong-1 will splash down between March 30 and April 2 across the northern hemisphere. The space agency said these dates were “highly variable” and that it would be offering revised forecasts every couple of days. “At no time will a precise time/location prediction from ESA be possible,” it explained in a statement . “This forecast was updated approximately weekly through to mid-March, and is now being updated every 1~2 days.”

The USA Today also has thoughts about impact area and the likelihood of our impending death;

Where exactly the flaming debris will land is largely a mystery. Forecasters say it could land south of Canada. A strip of the United States in a “worst-case location” band that includes states from northern California to Pennsylvania, according to analysis by the federally-funded Aerospace Corporation The odds of the unmanned station crashing into a person is “about 1 million times smaller than the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot,” the analysis found. That’s because Earth’s atmosphere will likely burn up and break apart some of the 34-foot long mass.

Whew… leave it the comforting, color-filled pages of the USA Today to calm your nerves!

