Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Monday 04/09/18 By Tom Kief | Apr 9, 2018 @ 9:55 AM Full #TomTube of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Monday 04/09/18. Replay it all right here. RELATED CONTENT FLOTD is Alex from Lake Zurich Five Finger Death Punch Releases Profanity-Laden New Song, “Fake” Throat Tattoo Guy Spend My Days Working Hard on the Go 420 Hit of the Day – Bullet For My Valentine – Over It Nirvana Marks 24th Anniversary Of Kurt Cobain’s Death; Frances Bean Cobain Shares First Original Song