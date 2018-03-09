Fuego en Mexico!

The people at the TRS Yucatan know how to party! They put on a beach-side fire show for the crowd once or twice a week. The performers would dip their sticks in the fuel, then visit the Fire Master to get lit up.

There were also Mexican swinging girls! Her acrobatic abilities were marvelous. I was also impressed with the 4 guys standing at each support beam, they held it together!

Fire in the front, moon in the rear! This was the moon over Mexico on that night of fire!

