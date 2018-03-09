Fuego en Mexico!

The people at the TRS Yucatan know how to party! They put on a beach-side fire show for the crowd once or twice a week.  The performers would dip their sticks in the fuel, then visit the Fire Master to get lit up.

Fire Master

There were also Mexican swinging girls! Her acrobatic abilities were marvelous.  I was also impressed with the 4 guys standing at each support beam, they held it together!

Mexican Swinger

 

Mexican Swinger

 

Fire in the front, moon in the rear! This was the moon over Mexico on that night of fire!

Moon over Mexico

 

Thanks again to Funjet Vacations!  Check the WIIL ROCK Social Stuff® for more from Mexico.

 

