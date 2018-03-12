From Ashes To New Premieres New Song, “Broken”

Better Noise Records

From Ashes to New has debuted a new song called “Broken,” which will appear on the band’s forthcoming album The Future. You can download the latest sample of the Pennsylvania group’s brand of rap-rock now via digital platforms.

The Future, the sophomore follow-up to 2016’s Day One, will be released April 20. The album also features the lead single “Crazy.”

From Ashes to New will be playing the Carolina Rebellion and Rock on the Range festivals this spring.

