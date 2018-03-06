FREE trivia… CASH prizes!!!! $$$$$$$

We are talking about this on the Tom & Emily Morning Show this morning. Are you playing HQ Trivia? It is a free app that has LIVE trivia twice a day for CASH prizes!! There is no hitch. I have gotten to within ONE QUESTION of winning the money!!! Grrrrr. You should play too. Please use my referal code when you sign up (I get an “extra life” if you do…. Thanks!). My code is: TDKief

To sign up click this link: https://get.hqtrivia.com

GOOD LUCK! Let me know if/when you win! We want to talk to a winner!!!

Tom