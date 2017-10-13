Freaky Friday

JOHN Carpenter. Trent Reznor covering JOHN Carpenter. Not that delightful brother and sister singing duo from the 70’s. Although a Reznor take on ‘Muskrat Love’ could be awesome!

A new creepy carol! Maybe not new, but a classic remixed. Trent Reznor wants to make sure your Friday the 13th is super spooky. The story from NME…

“Trent Reznor and his co-production partner Atticus Ross have covered John Carpenter’s Halloween theme in celebration of Friday 13.

The haunting take on the theme to Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic is being released as part of ‘Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998’, a compilation of re-recorded themes from Carpenter’s movies through the years.”

