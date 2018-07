Fozzy has released the video for “Burn Me Out,” a track from the band’s latest album, Judas. The clip finds Chris Jericho and company encircled by fans as they rock out at a house party. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Judas also features the singles “Painless” and “Judas,” both of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Fozzy will kick off a U.S. tour in support of Judas August 24 in Atlanta.

