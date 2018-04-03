Fortnite Fun!

Are you playing Fortnite? It appears this game is pretty popular. The Washington Post recently did a write-up about the phenomenon;

Fortnite has been described as a cross between Minecraft and a shooter game. Survival is the name of the game. Players fight each other, making it through a night of zombies, or surviving to the end of a massive battle, and they use the landscape around them to find materials to build shelters. The game launched in July as a console and PC game, but the Fortnite franchise has steadily picked up steam as it added new playing modes. Its most buzzed-about mode is the “battle royale,” a free, massive 100-person fight to the death that only allows for one survivor. That mode was released as a stand-alone game in September.

If you aren’t playing this one, what game(s) are you currently playing?