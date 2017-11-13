Former “Faith No More” Vocalist Chuck Mosley Dead at 57

Imelda Michalczyk/Redferns

Chuck Mosley, former lead vocalist for Faith No More, has died. He was 57.

In a statement posted by Mosley’s record label Friday, the musician’s family wrote, “After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction.”

Mosley joined Faith No More in 1984, and sang on the band’s first two albums: 1985’s We Care a Lot and 1987’s Introduce Yourself. He was fired from the band in 1988, after which current FNM frontman Mike Patton joined.

In recent years, Mosley would make occasional onstage appearances with his former band, including in August 2016, when he fronted Faith No More for two shows in celebration of a new We Care a Lot reissue.

Along with his work in Faith No More, Mosley also played in Bad Brains, and had a solo career.

