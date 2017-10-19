FOOzer…a friendly rivalry

ABC/Fred Watkins; ABC/Randy Holmes

Grab your passports…looks like the Foo’s and Weezer are going to be hitting the road together in Australia and New Zealand in 2018!

You may not remember, but this actually won’t be the first time that the Foo’s and Weezer have toured together.

The two bands co-headlined a tour in 2005 in support of the Foo’s album “In Your Honor”. I actually got to see them play together at Allstate Arena during that tour, and to this day that remains one of the best concerts I’ve been to.

It makes sense that Weezer thinks of their relationship with the Foo Fighters as a friendly rivalry. Not only did they get started around the same time, but their styles compliment each other quite well on stage. In a recent interview with NME, Rivers Cuomo said, “I don’t think they see us as rivals because they’re 10 times bigger than us, but that’s how I feel because we came up at the same time.”

He added, “it’s all good because Foo Fighters are obviously amazing and we love the music.”

The Foozer tour down-under is set to kick off in January. Weezer is expected to release a new album called Pacific Daydream on October 27th.

