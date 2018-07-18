Foos jam with Chad Smith from Chili Peppers
By stino
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 5:00 PM

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith joined the Foo Fighters for a rendition of The Faces’ 1971 classic, “Stay With Me”, during a July 14 show at The Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY.

“He can’t not play the drums if he comes to our show,” Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins told the crowd before stepping up to handle lead vocals on the track.

“It’s true,” added frontman Dave Grohl. “If he shows up, you’re like, ‘OK, what’s Chad going to do?'” Written by Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, “Stay With Me” was a hit single from The Faces’ third album, “A Nod’s As Good As A Wink… To A Blind Horse.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Foo Fighters: Concrete And Gold Tour ’18 Foo Fighters at Wrigley Field Foo Fighters at Wrigley Field Watch Flea In Trailer For Upcoming Film ‘Boy Erased’ 420 Hit of the Day – Order to Chaos- Florida Trip The Black Moods – Bella Musica in Studio Est
Comments