Foo Fighters WIIL ROCK Wrigley with 2 Shows!

Tickets for the July 29th concert at Wrigley Field are sold out! Due to overwhelming demand a second show has been added on July 30th. Tickets on sale Saturday, November 18th at 10am.

Having instantly sold out their July 29 return to Wrigley field, Foo Fighters have added a second concrete and gold tour date at the storied ballpark.

Tickets for the newly-announced July 30 show will go on sale to the public on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00am.

Visit www.foofighters.com for information on pre-sale access.