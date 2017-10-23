Foo Fighters WIIL ROCK Wrigley!

Foo Fighters have announced the next phase of the Concrete and Gold global domination initiative: The first 2018 North American dates of the Concrete and Gold world tour have been confirmed and includes the band’s return to Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 29. Show time is 7:00pm. Tickets on sale Friday, November 10 at 10:00am and will be available online at www.cubs.com/foo.

