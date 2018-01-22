Foo Fighters WIIL ROCK Milwaukee!

This just in! Foo Fighters, Wednesday, October 17th at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center. That’s the name of the new Bucks arena until naming rights are sold.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th.
This, plus two shows at Wrigley this Summer! Tons of chances to see the best thing going in rock and roll today.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes about the uniqueness of so many shows, so close together,
The Foo Fighters is playing two shows at Wrigley Field in July, making the Milwaukee date a bit of a surprise. Acts that play multiple dates at a Chicago stadium don’t tend to play Milwaukee during the same tour.
But concert industry experts have said that the arena will benefit from a honeymoon period. The building’s also been designed to be more optimal for tours, with six enclosed loading docks and two-thirds of the seats in the lower bowl, which will likely lead to higher ticket prices and grosses compared with the Bucks’ current arena, the BMO Harris Bradley Center, where the majority of seats are higher up.
Here’s further info from the press release
Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Tour has added seven new headline dates to its North American itinerary.
The North American leg of the tour supporting the international #1 album Concrete and Gold (Roswell Records/RCA Records) has further expanded its 2018 itinerary with a run of new arena headlines.
The band will play Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Wednesday, October 17. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 9:00 AM. Reserved seat tickets ($99 / $79 / $49) and general admission floor tickets ($99) will go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 9:00 AM via Ticketmaster.com. Four ticket limit – strictly enforced.
Capital One Cardholder and FF Fan Pre-Sale tickets will be available as of Tuesday, January 23 at 10 am local market time. Pre-Sale tickets will be available until Thursday, January 25 at 10 am local market time or until they are sold out. Pre-Sale tickets are limited to (4) tickets per card. While supplies last.
About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center:
Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.