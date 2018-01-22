Foo Fighters WIIL ROCK Milwaukee!

This just in! Foo Fighters, Wednesday, October 17th at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center. That’s the name of the new Bucks arena until naming rights are sold.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th.

This, plus two shows at Wrigley this Summer! Tons of chances to see the best thing going in rock and roll today.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes about the uniqueness of so many shows, so close together,

The Foo Fighters is playing two shows at Wrigley Field in July, making the Milwaukee date a bit of a surprise. Acts that play multiple dates at a Chicago stadium don’t tend to play Milwaukee during the same tour. But concert industry experts have said that the arena will benefit from a honeymoon period. The building’s also been designed to be more optimal for tours, with six enclosed loading docks and two-thirds of the seats in the lower bowl, which will likely lead to higher ticket prices and grosses compared with the Bucks’ current arena, the BMO Harris Bradley Center, where the majority of seats are higher up.

Here’s further info from the press release