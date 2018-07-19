Foo Fighters star selling some of his prized guitars online

Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett will be offering 20 of the guitars from his collection for sale online today (July 19th) via the website Reverb.com, including the guitar he played in the “All My Life” video.

He had this to say, “I have an excess of guitars that I’ve gotten over the years. I have more than I could even really play and more than I do play. A lot of them sit around our studio and collect dust – and a lot of them are cool guitars.

“It would be fun to see these things find a home elsewhere, where somebody’s going to actually play them and put scratches on them. I’m going to take these 20 guitars and turn them into two guitars! That’s kind of my plan.” He released a preview video featuring the guitars on offer.