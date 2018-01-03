Could Foo Fighters Launch Their Own Las Vegas Residency?

ABC/Adam Taylor

Foo Fighters closed out 2017 with a New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas, but would the band ever do a Las Vegas residency? According to Las Vegas Weekly, the idea has crossed their mind.

The newspaper reports that during the show, frontman Dave Grohl revealed that the Foos had previously thought about a multi-date run in Sin City, with each night featuring a different set list. Apparently, the idea first came about around four years ago, and Grohl says they might revisit it “someday before we’re in our 70s.”

While we wait for that, Foo Fighters will be touring all over the U.S. throughout the year in support of their new album, Concrete and Gold. The first leg of the trek kicks off April 18 in Austin, Texas.

Among the rock artists who definitely have Las Vegas residencies upcoming: Incubusand Nickelback.

