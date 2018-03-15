Foo Fighters Honor “Legend” Stephen Hawking; Other Rock Musicians React

Chris Williamson/Getty Images

Foo Fighters have posted a tribute to Nobel Prize-winning physicist Stephen Hawking, who died Wednesday morning at age 76.

The Foos shared one of Hawking’s famous quotes — “Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet” — and added “RIP Stephen Hawking you f***ing legend.”

Here are a few other reactions from the rock community:

Nikki Sixx: “Sad day for science and dreamers alike…RIP Mr Hawking Thank You!!!”

Courtney Love: “‘The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge’ RIP Stephen Hawking”

Nickelback: “Sad to hear of Stephen Hawking’s passing but extremely grateful for his contributions. He was a first-rate example of what a curious mind can achieve and how it can also inspire. Equally important as his theories. Thank you for everything”

