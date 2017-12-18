Foo Fighters Give Kevin Hart A Group Hug In “SNL” Promo

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Foo Fighters get friendly in a promo for their appearance on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. In the clip, cast member Leslie Jones encourages Dave Grohland company to give host Kevin Hart a big group hug, which quickly becomes uncomfortable for the Jumanji reboot star.

In another take, Hart stands directly in front of the camera so it looks like he’s as tall as the Foos in the background. Grohl tries to get Hart to stand with Jones and the rest of the band, but he refuses to leave his spot.

SNL airs live coast-to-coast Saturday, December 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

