FLOTD is Serena from Wilmette!

Name? Serena

Age? 25

Hometown? Wilmette

Relationship Status? Single *in a relationship*

Kids? Nope

Job? Nanny

Hobbies? Kickboxing and tattooing

Favorite Band? AC/DC and Volbeat

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

#TomTube – Wednesday 6/27/18 PISS is real!!! Dave Grohl Reveals “The Best Opening Band” Foo Fighters Ever Had Vinnie Paul Wanted “Appetite For Destruction” Played At His Funeral; More Artists Pay Tribute 4:20 Hit of the Day: The Struts ‘Body Talks’ #TomTube – Tuesday 6/26/18
Comments