FLOTD is Sarah from Buffalo Grove! By Emily Jacobs | Mar 21, 2018 @ 8:20 AM Sarah from Buffalo Grove! Occupation? Dave and Busters Kids? No human children, just my bulldog Hobbies? Playstation, getting tattoos, binge-watching cop shows and merch inventory Favorite band? Starkill and My Chemical Romance