FLOTD is Rae from Kenosha
By Emily Jacobs
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 8:16 AM

FLOTD is Rae from Kenosha, age 20!

Occupation? Starbucks and Dance Academy
Relationship status? Long distance lover in Cali
Hobbies? Tap dancer, choreographer and dance instructor
Favorite band? The Pretty Reckless

RELATED CONTENT

