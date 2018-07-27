FLOTD is MICHAEL from Wilmot!

Name? Michael

Age? 24

Hometown? Wilmot

Relationship Status? Married

Kids? Do cats count?

Job? Retail Sales Rep

Hobbies? Archery, eating, sleeping, and working

Favorite Band(s)? Bullet for my Valentine, Seether, Royal Bliss, Trivium

