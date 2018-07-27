FLOTD is MICHAEL from Wilmot! Name? Michael Age? 24 Hometown? Wilmot Relationship Status? Married Kids? Do cats count? Job? Retail Sales Rep Hobbies? Archery, eating, sleeping, and working Favorite Band(s)? Bullet for my Valentine, Seether, Royal Bliss, Trivium SHARE RELATED CONTENT Five Finger Death Punch’s Chris Kael Shares Message Of Support For Demi Lovato Check out this cover!!! 311 covers Offspring 420 Hit of the Day – Beartooth – Disease Wrigley WIIL ROCK Weekend! FLOTD is CRAIG from Menomonee Falls! #TomTube – Thursday 7/26/18