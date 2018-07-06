FLOTD is Melissa from Carpentersville

Name? Melissa

Age? 49

Hometown? Carpentersville

Relationship Status? Single

Kids? 1 awesome son

Job?  Head Estimator/Project Manager for a commercial union flooring company

Hobbies? Singing, cooking

Favorite Band? Foo Fighters, Patio Daddyo

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Candlebox Metallica’s James Hetfield Reflects On Early Love For Flying V Guitar Islander Removed From Warped Tour After Damaging Drum Kit Dave Grohl may release Nirvana reunion show footage 420 Hit of the Day – Tremonti – As The Silence Becomes Me FLOTD is Travis from Milwaukee!
Comments