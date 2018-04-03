FLOTD is Lexi from Arlington Heights By Emily Jacobs | Apr 3, 2018 @ 7:48 AM Lexi from Arlington Heights, age 24! Occupation? Chicago Parts and Sound Relationship status? Single, no kids Hobbies? Horseback riding Favorite band? Avenged Sevenfold RELATED CONTENT 42o Hit of the Day – Bullet For My Valentine – Over It GHOST tease arrival of new frontman Papa Emeritus Zero Five Finger Death Punch Bassist Chris Kael Marks 57 Days Sober 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – SOiL Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Tuesday 04/03/18 Eddie Vedder Covers Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” In Brazil