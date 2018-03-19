FLOTD is Kelly from Chicago By Emily Jacobs | Mar 19, 2018 @ 8:19 AM Kelly from Chicago! Where do you work? Veterinary Hospital Are you married or single? Engaged with no kids Hobbies? Cuddling with my pets, helping animals and sleeping Favorite band? Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Marilyn Manson, Stabbing Westward RELATED CONTENT Searching for The Edge…TV Show? Sevendust Premieres New Single, “Dirty”; Shares “All I See Is War” Album Track List 420 Hit Of The Day – STP – Roll Me Under Perry Farrell is building a crazy $100M Las Vegas show! Dreaming Of Summer!!! Stolen Song Lyric?