FLOTD is Jessica from Antioch By Emily Jacobs | Apr 4, 2018 @ 7:57 AM FLOTD is Jessica from Antioch, age 26! Occupation? Stay at home mom Relationship status? Married with two kiddos Hobbies? Scentsy and chickens Favorite band? Breaking Benjamin