FLOTD is Jason from Milwaukee
By Emily Jacobs
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 8:13 AM

FLOTD is Jason from Milwaukee, age 28

Occupation? Carpet cleaner for movie theaters
Relationship status? Happily married with 5 kids!
Hobbies? Going to hobbies, skateboarding, being a good dad
Favorite band? Hatebreed

RELATED CONTENT

Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Tuesday 04/16/18 FLOTD is Rae from Kenosha Inconsiderate F***ing coworkers! We all have them, right? Legalize Everything? Biffy Clyro To Release “MTV Unplugged” Album 420 Hit of the Day – Tremonti – Take You With Me
Comments