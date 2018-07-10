FLOTD is Jackie from Waukegan!

Name? Jackie

Age? 22

Hometown? Waukegan

Relationship Status? In a relationship

Kids? None

Job? The Shanty

Hobbies? Kayaking and knitting (shut up, it’s relaxing)

Favorite Band? Toss up between Dorothy and Pop Evil

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

#TomTube – Tuesday 7/10/18 Watch Phil Anselmo Perform Pantera’s “Slaughtered” In Honor Of Vinnie Paul HELLYEAH Posts “Thank You” Tribute Video To Vinnie Paul Tool’s Danny Carey joins Primus on stage covering a Peter Gabriel song 420 Hit of the Day – Coheed and Cambria – Unheavenly Creatures 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – The Pretty Reckless
Comments