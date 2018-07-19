FLOTD is GINA from Grayslake!

Name? Gina

Age? 26

Hometown? Grayslake

Relationship Status? Single

Kids? Nope

Job? Midtown Athletic Club

Hobbies? Singer/songwriter, play 3 instruments, hiking, hanging with dogs

Favorite Band? Nothing More

