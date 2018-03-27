FLOTD is Courtney from Rockford
By Emily Jacobs
|
Mar 27, 2018 @ 8:19 AM

Courtney from Rockford!

Occupation? Home hair stylist
Married? Single? Not married
Hobbies? Going to festivals and being outdoors!
Favorite band? Seether

