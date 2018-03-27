FLOTD is Courtney from Rockford By Emily Jacobs | Mar 27, 2018 @ 8:19 AM Courtney from Rockford! Occupation? Home hair stylist Married? Single? Not married Hobbies? Going to festivals and being outdoors! Favorite band? Seether RELATED CONTENT Rise Against and AFI are hitting the road together this Summer ! 95 WIIL ROCK 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Bobaflex Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Tuesday 03/27/18 Emily is outta control! 420 Hit of the Day – Light The Torch – Calm Before the Storm Black Sabbath legend Tommy Iommi wants to team up with Rob Halford from Judas Priest