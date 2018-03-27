FLOTD is Courtney from Rockford

Occupation? Home hair stylist Married? Single? Not married Hobbies? Going to festivals and being outdoors! Favorite band? Seether

RELATED CONTENT

Rise Against and AFI are hitting the road together this Summer !

95 WIIL ROCK 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Bobaflex

Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Tuesday 03/27/18

Emily is outta control!

420 Hit of the Day – Light The Torch – Calm Before the Storm

Black Sabbath legend Tommy Iommi wants to team up with Rob Halford from Judas Priest