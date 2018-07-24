FLOTD is CARI from Lake Geneva! Name? Cari Age? 39 Hometown? Lake Geneva Relationship Status? Engaged Kids? 6 Job? Wolf’s Tavern Hobbies? Demolition Derby Favorite Band? Blue October SHARE RELATED CONTENT 420 Hit of the Day – Godsmack – Unforgettable Dead Girls Academy – No Way Out of Studio East Lzzy Hale Hooks Up In Hotel Rooms On Halestorm’s New Song, “Do Not Disturb” Jack White Thinks Positive Reaction To Phone Ban Is “Shocking And Surprising” 420 Hit of the Day – Alkaline Trio – Blackbird FLOTD is KRISTY from Mount Pleasant!