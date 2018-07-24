FLOTD is CARI from Lake Geneva!

Name? Cari

Age? 39

Hometown? Lake Geneva

Relationship Status? Engaged

Kids? 6

Job? Wolf’s Tavern

Hobbies? Demolition Derby

Favorite Band? Blue October

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

420 Hit of the Day – Godsmack – Unforgettable Dead Girls Academy – No Way Out of Studio East Lzzy Hale Hooks Up In Hotel Rooms On Halestorm’s New Song, “Do Not Disturb” Jack White Thinks Positive Reaction To Phone Ban Is “Shocking And Surprising” 420 Hit of the Day – Alkaline Trio – Blackbird FLOTD is KRISTY from Mount Pleasant!
Comments