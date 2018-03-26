FLOTD is Amber from McHenry By Emily Jacobs | Mar 26, 2018 @ 7:54 AM Amber from McHenry! Occupation? High School English Teacher Relationship status? Married with no kids! Hobbies? Reading, writing, learning, general shenanigans and tomfoolery Favorite band? Iron Maiden! RELATED CONTENT 420 Hit of the Day – Light The Torch – Calm Before the Storm Black Sabbath legend Tommy Iommi wants to team up with Rob Halford from Judas Priest Bad Wolves Debut New Song, “Better The Devil”; “Zombie” Cover Debuts On Hot 100 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Stereoside Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Monday 03/26/18 Watch #Studioeast Live!