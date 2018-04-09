FLOTD is Alex from Lake Zurich By Emily Jacobs | Apr 9, 2018 @ 7:45 AM FLOTD is Alex from Lake Zurich, age 25! Occupation? Student finishing pharmacy school Relationship status? Single/no kids Hobbies? Listening to music, going to concerts, catching up on sleep Favorite band(s)? Linkin Park, Stoned Sour, Blink 182 RELATED CONTENT Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Monday 04/09/18 Five Finger Death Punch Releases Profanity-Laden New Song, “Fake” Throat Tattoo Guy Spend My Days Working Hard on the Go 420 Hit of the Day – Bullet For My Valentine – Over It Nirvana Marks 24th Anniversary Of Kurt Cobain’s Death; Frances Bean Cobain Shares First Original Song