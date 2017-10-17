Five Finger Death Settlement! New album soon

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Five Finger Death Punch has reached a settlement in their lawsuit with record label Prospect Park and former manager Jeff Kwatinetz, Variety reports.

“The band Five Finger Death Punch and its label, Prospect Park, have resolved their dispute and differences,” reads a statement provided to the publication.

The lawsuit dates back to April 2016, when Prospect Park sued Five Finger Death Punch for alleged breach of contract. The suit stated that FFDP had begun recording the fourth album of a four-album contract with the label, despite the contract stipulating that the band must wait nine months after the release of their last record, September 2015’s Got Your Six.

Lawsuit settled, Greatest Hits +2 new songs in Dec, New Album this Spring. What a better way to start the week💥 https://t.co/tzoO1xBonj pic.twitter.com/AWq7Ylo2hj — FiveFingerDeathPunch (@FFDP) October 16, 2017

In the suit, Prospect Park accused Five Finger of “shamelessly attempting to cash in before the anticipated downfall of their addicted bandmate,” referring to frontman Ivan Moody, who’s publicly struggled with substance abuse. At the time, the band called Prospect Park’s lawsuit “the latest in a long line of exploitative and abusive bullying tactics.” They later sued the label to be released from their contract.

In their statement to Variety, Five Finger Death Punch says they and Prospect Park will release a greatest hits collection with two new songs this December, and a brand-new album in 2018.

“The band is very proud of the new record and looks forward to releasing it and playing for its fans,” the statement reads.

In May 2016, FFDP announced they’d be signing with Rise Records following the completion of their contract with Prospect Park.

Five Finger Death Punch will play the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California this weekend. They’ll embark on a European tour in November.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.