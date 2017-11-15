Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody Opens Up About Rehab: “I Learned A Lot About Myself”

Credit: Jason Swarr

Five Finger Death Punch had a tumultuous summer, with frontman Ivan Moody leaving the band’s European to re-enter rehab. Now that he’s back in action, the vocalist tells Metal Hammer that he “learned a lot about myself” while in recovery.

“I learned what it was like to not battle myself anymore, which is really difficult to admit, because at the end of the day — and I’m sure anyone can agree with this — you’re your own worst enemy,” Moody says.

“I just got to a point where I was lying to myself constantly, so I had to face up to that,” he continues. “It was a lot of, I don’t want to use the words ‘self-sacrifice,’ but that’s what it felt like. It was giving up who I thought I was and starting over from scratch and realizing the man that I am was good enough.”

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says that Moody is now healthy and happy, but adds that during Moody’s lowest point, Five Finger couldn’t even use pyro during their shows in case the singer was drinking.

“Ivan was a functioning alcoholic — this guy could probably fly the space shuttle drunk and you wouldn’t even know,” Bathory explains. “Now we go out and the machine is absolutely precise, to the minute. He’s actually where he’s supposed to be, meaning that if we wanted to use pyro, now we can. Before, you couldn’t tell him, ‘Don’t stand there,’ because he will.”

FFDP is currently on tour in Europe, and they premiered a new song called “Trouble” last month. The band will release a greatest hits collection on December 1, and a new album is set to arrive next year.

