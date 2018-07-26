Five Finger Death Punch’s Chris Kael Shares Message Of Support For Demi Lovato

Credit: Jason Swarr

Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael has shared a message of support for pop star Demi Lovato, who was hospitalized Tuesday following a suspected overdose.

“I don’t know [Lovato]; but, I know the struggle,” writes Kael, who earlier this year revealed his own battle with substance abuse. “I hope that she comes out of this wake up call woke.”

“For those who also struggle, you are not alone,” he continues. “You are also strong enough to beat this if that is what you want to do. No time like today to change life for the better.”

Kael announced in April that he was 57 days sober. Lovato, who’s always been very open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, substance abuse, eating disorders and self-harm, marked six years of sobriety earlier this year. In June, she revealed she had relapsed in new song called “Sober.”

According to a statement from Lovato’s reps, the singer is “awake and with her family.”

