Five Finger Death Punch Releases Profanity-Laden New Song, “Fake”

Five Finger Death Punch has premiered a new song called “Fake,” which appears on the band’s forthcoming album, And Justice for None. The profanity-laden track, which finds frontman Ivan Moody calling out “fake motherf***ers,” is available now via digital outlets.

And Justice for None, Five Finger’s seventh studio effort, also features the band’s cover of The Offspring‘s “Gone Away.” The album will be released May 18.

Five Finger Death Punch kicks off a co-headlining tour with Shinedown in support of And Justice for None May 6 in Nashville. They’ll embark on a co-headlining trek withBreaking Benjamin in July.

