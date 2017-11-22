Five Finger Death Punch Invites Metal-Loving Grandma Onstage In Norway

More proof that you’re never too old to rock and roll. Five Finger Death Punch were joined onstage by a 70-year-old woman at their Saturday night show in Oslo, Norway.

Fan-shot video shows FFDP singer Ivan Moody apparently spotting the unnamed granny standing near the stage, and inviting her to join them onstage — which she did. After sharing a hug with Moody, the metal-loving grandma got her rock and roll on, dancing and even playing air guitar to the song “Jekyll and Hyde.”

Five Finger Death Punch will release A Decade of Destruction — a greatest hits collection with two new songs — on December 1st.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.