Five Finger Death Punch Debuts New Song, “Trouble”; Details “A Decade Of Destruction” Greatest Hits Album

Credit: Jason Swarr

Five Finger Death Punch has dropped a new single, called “Trouble.” The punishing track finds frontman Ivan Moody declaring, “I don’t look for trouble/trouble looks for me.” You can grab “Trouble” now via digital platforms.

“Trouble” is one of two new tracks on Five Finger Death Punch’s upcoming greatest hits collection, titled A Decade of Destruction. The 16-track compilation, which also features the new song “Gone Away,” will arrive December 1.

Earlier this month, Five Finger Death Punch settled their long-running lawsuit with their record label, Propsect Park. With that out of the way, the band will release a brand-new album in 2018.

Five Finger Death Punch also will soon embark on a European tour alongside In Flames and Of Mice & Men.

Here’s the track list for A Decade of Destruction:

“Trouble”

“Gone Away”

“Lift Me Up”

“Wash It All Away”

“Bad Company”

“Under and Over It”

“Wrong Side of Heaven”

“House of the Rising Sun”

“I Apologize”

“The Bleeding”

“Jekyll and Hyde”

“Remember Everything”

“Coming Down”

“My Nemesis”

“Battle Born”

“Far From Home”

