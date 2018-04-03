Five Finger Death Punch Bassist Chris Kael Marks 57 Days Sober

Credit: Jason Swarr

Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he’s 57 days sober.

“I do this for solely for myself,” Kael wrote in the caption. “A great byproduct is to also show to any of you struggling that you too can do it.”

Kael opened up more about his battle with addiction in a long Twitter thread Monday, during which he also announced that he’d written a book about his struggles.

“I was defin[i]tely chasing death slowly through abusing substances,” he wrote in one tweet. “Feeling much better now after stepping away from it. I’ll spill it all in hard cover eventually.”

In addition to receiving words of encouragement from Five Finger fans, Kael also got a shout-out from Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

“Good for you man,” Taylor tweeted. “I just passed 8+ years. If you ever want to talk, let me know.”

Kael’s band mate Ivan Moody has long struggled with substance abuse, and re-entered rehab last summer.

Five Finger Death Punch will release a new album called And Justice For None on May 18. They’ll be touring the U.S. throughout the spring and summer on co-headlining runs with Shinedown and Breaking Benjamin.

