Five Finger Death Punch Announces New Album, “And Justice For None”

Credit: Jason Swarr

Five Finger Death Punch has revealed the title and release date for the band’s next album. The seventh studio effort from the Las Vegas metallers is called And Justice for None and will arrive on May 18.

And Justice for None will be available as a standard 13-track album, as well as a deluxe 16-track collection. Both editions will feature the previously released cover of The Offspring‘s “Gone Away,” while the deluxe album includes the single “Trouble.”

In support of the album, Five Finger will hit the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin. The trek, which will feature opening sets from Nothing More and Bad Wolves, begins July 16 in Seattle and will wrap up September 9 in Cleveland. For ticket info, visit FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

Select dates on the summer tour are eligible for Live Nation’s Ticket to Rock deal. Visit LiveNation.com for more details.

Prior to the run with Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch will launch a spring co-headlining tour with Shinedown in May.

Here is the And Justice for None track list:

“Trouble”*

“Fake”

“Top of the World”

“Sham Pain”

“Blue on Black”

“Fire in the Hole”

“I Refuse”

“It Doesn’t Matter”

“When the Seasons Change”

“Stuck in My Ways”

“Rock Bottom”

“Gone Away”

“Bloody”

“Will the Sun Ever Rise”

“Bad Seed”*

“Save Your Breath”*

*Deluxe album only.

And here are Five Finger’s tour dates with Breaking Benjamin:

7/16 — Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre

7/18 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

7/20 — Boise, ID, Taco Bell Arena

7/21 — Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

7/24 — San Francisco, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/25 — San Diego, CA, Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/27 — Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheater

7/29 — Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

8/1 — Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater

8/3 — Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/4 — Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion

8/6 — Southaven, MS, BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

8/7 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/9 — Simpsonville, SC, Heritage Park Amphitheatre

8/11 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/12 — Atlanta, GA, Verizon Amphitheatre

8/14 — Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

8/15 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

8/17 — Scranton, PA, The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/18 — Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

8/20 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

8/22 — Syracuse, NY, Lakeview Amphitheater

8/24 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/25 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/28 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

8/29 — Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/31 — Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

9/1 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/3 — Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/6 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/7 — Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

9/9 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.