First Listen: In Flames Covers Depeche Mode, Alice In Chains, Nine Inch Nails & More On New EP

Eleven Seven Music

In Flames has released a surprise covers EP titled Down, Wicked & No Good, available now on digital platforms.

The four-track collection includes renditions of Depeche Mode‘s “It’s No Good,” Alice in Chains‘ “Down in a Hole,” and Chris Isaak‘s “Wicked Game,” plus a live performance of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Hurt.”

The Depeche Mode cover is accompanied by a stylish lyric video, which you can watch now on YouTube.

In Flames is currently on a Eurpoean tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Of Mice & Men.

