Final Warped Tour Lineup Revealed

Vans Warped Tour

The lineup for Warped Tour’s final run has been revealed.

Among those playing the last edition of the traveling festival are Black Veil BridesAsking AlexandriaSum 41, Simple PlanAll Time LowFalling in ReverseThe UsedBeartoothBowling for Soup, Crown the EmpireFrank TurnerTaking Back SundayWe the KingsReel Big FishMotionless in WhiteMayday Parade and Less than Jake.

Warped Tour started in 1995, and became the longest-running touring music festival in North America. It helped launch the careers of bands such as Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance.

“I truly am happy to get the chance to travel around the country one more time to thank you for your support, and bring you another best day ever,” says Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman.

Warped Tour 2018 kicks off June 21 in Pomona, California and will wrap up August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit VansWarpedTour.com for the full lineup, itinerary and ticket info.

