Here’s the new Dorothy song called Flawless! Check it out! Seems like we’ve had a bunch of women fronting rock bands lately!

Who is your favorite female front woman?

Dorothy Martin (Dorothy), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Lacy Sturm (Flyleaf-Lacy Sturm Band), Taylor Momson (The Pretty Reckless), Maria Brink (In This Moment), Amy Lee (Evanescense), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe), Alecia “Mixi” Demner (Stitched Up Heart), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies). Sorry If we left your favorite off the list! Chicks Rock!