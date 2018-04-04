Recent fake weed deaths = 2.

Total number of real weed deaths = 0.

Maybe it’s time to change some laws.

What’s the deal with this fake weed? Have you ever tried it? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.

CNN has a story about the problems in the area. Ha! ‘Fake news’ talking about fake weed!

Synthetic cannabinoids — often called Spice, K2 or fake weed — have been tied to 56 cases of severe bleeding, including two deaths, across Chicago and areas in central Illinois.

All of the cases required hospitalization related to coughing up blood, blood in the urine, bloody nose, bleeding gums and other symptoms. Nine of the cases tested positive for brodifacoum, or rat poison, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday.

Fake weed, sniffing rubbers, eating Tide pods… back in my day we smoked real weed, put condoms on our wieners, and used Tide to make awesome black light art.

Jokes aside… don’t F with this stuff.