EXTREME Haunted Houses

In the spirit of our scared S#*tless weekend, I thought I’d take a look at some of the most EXTREME haunted attractions across the country.

Make no mistake…these aren’t your typical “no touching” haunted houses filled with jump-scares. In fact, these pretty much throw all those rules out the window. Only people who are truly hard-core about being frightened (or maybe have some deep-rooted psychological issues) would set foot in these places…

#1 – Haunted Hoochie at Dead Acres

This haunted house is located in Pataskala Ohio. At this attraction, actors are known to carry patrons over their shoulders, spin them around to disorient them. If that doesn’t convince you, here’s the message outside the Haunted House before you enter: “Entering Dead Acres entails known and unanticipated risks that could result in physical or emotional injury…”

What more do you need to hear?

http://www.deadacres.com/

#2 – Scarehouse: The Basement

You can find this place in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. This haunted attraction is so exclusive, you have to reserve a time slot to participate! If you show up any later than 15 minutes early, there’s a good chance you won’t be allowed to enter. Talk about really going out of your way to be scared S#*Tless! You’re only allowed to enter in groups of two MAX. It’s also an option to go alone (if you’re truly brave). People who have gone thru this experience have said that there is quite a bit of improvisation with the actors, making it a very interactive experience. You must be at least 18 to enter this haunt, and sign the waiver they provide on their website.

http://www.scarehouse.com/haunts/the-basement

#3 – BLACKOUT

This haunt started in New York City, and due to popular demand also expanded to Los Angeles. It was started after founders Josh Randall and Kristjan Thor both decided that it was becoming harder to get scared at a normal haunted house. BLACKOUT has been described by it’s founders and participants as being more like “performance art” than a haunted house. Like “The Basement”, participants must also sign a waiver to take part in the attraction, since actors are indeed allowed to touch you. However if you touch them back you WILL be asked to leave and your experience will be over, so you MUST control your fear! Scares in this attraction are never quite the same every time making it hard to predict, and sometimes are even catered to the participants fears! Like “The Basement”, you must be 18 to participate, and UNLIKE “The Basement”, you can ONLY go thru BLACKOUT alone.

http://www.theblackoutexperience.com/

#4 – McKamey Manor

Now I honestly don’t even know how this one is legal. It’s described as a “Haunted House” but it’s really more like a “Torture House”. Like the previous two attractions on this list, you have to sign a waiver to participate. However, the waiting list for this “haunt” is often a LOT longer than the others, since they only do one performance per week, and each experience lasts anywhere from FOUR TO EIGHT HOURS. McKamey Manor’s own website describes the attraction as, “a truly intense and frightening experience” that will “mentally and physically challenge you until you reach your personal breaking point”…yikes. Any promotional videos I’ve watched for this place look like the people are in legit danger. Their covered in blood (real or fake? I’m not really sure), submerged under water, forced to eat disgusting things, and sometimes even punched in the face. Like I said, not sure how what this place does is legal, but even more so, I’m not sure why anyone in their right minds would actually WANT to sign up for it! But hey, whatever gets your rocks off right?

https://www.mckameymanor.com/

Any other EXTREME haunted houses you know of that I left out? Would you be brave enough to try any of these? I think I’ll just stick to the jump-scare haunted houses at the fairgrounds and fright fest…happy halloween!

-Eddie