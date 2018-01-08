Equality Now!

Equality has finally come to the sex robot industry! For the longest time, creepy internet videos spotlighting the advancement in sexbots always featured a real man and a fake lady.

But thanks to the great work of the folks at Realbotix, women will soon be able make their friends and family uncomfortable with a male sexbot! If you’re not up-to-speed on the latest in sexbot technology, here’s a look at where we’re at…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the Daily Star and an industry leader, 2018 will be the year of the male sex robot!

“We’re working on a male version of the robot AI,” he said.(Matt McMullen, CEO of Realbotix)

“We’ll eventually have a male and a female platform available.”

Matt, whose firm is based in San Diego, California, previously told Daily Star Online of blueprints to create a male sex robot with a bionic penis “better than a vibrator”.

Talking about its functionality, Matt said users will be able to “plug the robot in” allowing it to go “as long as you want”.

Referring to its manhood, Matt said the male sex robots will come in all shapes and sizes – meaning the “sky is the limit”.

Getting plugged won’t be cheap! The current models from Realbotix retail at $12,000. Which by most calcutlations equals 12 fancy Las Vegas hookers. Would you slap on a rubber and stick it in some rubber? Ladies, any interest in artificial male compantionship? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.